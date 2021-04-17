LATEST

Liverpool identify Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele as Sadio Mane

Liverpool are prepared to interrupt the financial institution to signal Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele if Sadio Mane leaves the membership this summer season, in response to a report.

Liverpool are reportedly planning a sensational swoop for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele if Sadio Mane leaves the membership this summer season.

The Anfield futures of each Mane and Mohamed Salah are shrouded in uncertainty, with the latter refusing to rule out a transfer to Spain whereas Mane has additionally been tipped to finish a transfer to Actual Madrid.

Mane’s contract at Liverpool doesn’t expire till 2023, and may the Senegal worldwide voice a need to go away, Liverpool are supposedly keen to grant him his want for the correct worth.

Jurgen Klopp would additionally count on to have a top-class substitute lined up forward of the 2021-22 marketing campaign, and in response to Fichajes.web, Liverpool are ready to interrupt the financial institution as a way to safe Dembele’s signature.

The previous Borussia Dortmund man has affirmed that talks are but to start over a contract renewal – together with his present deal because of run out on the finish of subsequent season – and the cash-strapped Catalans could entertain presents given their risky monetary scenario.

Dembele has didn’t hit the bottom operating at Barcelona since his nine-figure transfer in 2017, however he boasts a decent 10 objectives and 4 assists from 37 video games throughout all competitions this time period.

