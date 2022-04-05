Liverpool, Jan Vertonghen’s next formidable rivals

Starke Jan meets this Tuesday in the Champions League with an opponent he knows well from his years at Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Fell in the previous round to former club Ajax (2-3 aggregate score) Jan VertonghenBenfica Lisbon and the Red Devil play this Tuesday at the 2019 Champions of Competition at Estadio da Luz for Liverpool divok origami,

the undisputed holder between guias This season, the Red Devils’ selection record holder (133 selections) had already shown himself in eighth place, especially in the first leg when he pushed holler at CSC but also lost their duel against the Ivorians. Despite being 34 years old, strong people Strong defenders. Already 40 matches have been played this season, so the weight of age does not reach him…

But that’s what we’re going to see, against the best attack in the Premier League – with Wrong Then Whom Leading in the scoring charts – and third…