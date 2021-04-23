Liverpool ‘join race for Sparta Prague starlet Adam Hlozek’

LATEST

Liverpool reportedly be a part of West Ham United within the race for Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek, who is because of turn out to be a free agent in 2022.

Liverpool have reportedly recognized Sparta Prague teenager Adam Hlozek as a great signing forward of the 2021-22 season.

The 18-year-old has missed a big chunk of the present season via a damaged foot, however he however boasts 5 objectives and 7 assists from 13 matches within the Czech high flight.

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp is considered out there for a brand new striker this summer season, and the Merseyside giants have been linked with a transfer for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Now, Soccer Insider claims that the membership are retaining a detailed eye on teenage starlet Hlozek, who has already made two appearances for the Czech Miracle nationwide crew.

The report provides that Hlozek suits the invoice by way of what Klopp is searching for from a centre-forward, with Liverpool scouts impressed by {the teenager}’s pace and power in addition to his aim contributions.

Hlozek’s present take care of Sparta is because of expire in the summertime of 2022, and he’s additionally considered on West Ham United‘s radar.

