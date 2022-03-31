Liverpool lead table top half over Man City, Newcastle

The fight for the Premier League title is tight this season, with champions Manchester City just one point ahead of Liverpool.

But take away the decisions made by the VAR (video assistant referee) and the pendulum swing – with Jurgen Klopp’s men two points better than their title rivals and in the top spot.



This season we are looking at all of the Premier League’s VAR decisions, and see how they may have affected the outcome of the games.

It’s not just about the number of times a team gets a favorable VAR call or how many goals are hit. What is more important when these VAR decisions are made, is how they would have changed the course of the game and importantly, whether that impact would have ultimately changed the final score.