Liverpool lead the EPL... but City took it back

Liverpool have completed their 119-day mission to top Manchester City from the top of the English Premier League – but it only lasted a few hours.

The status quo was finally upheld in what was promised to be another entertaining battle for the title after two giants from north-west England defeated relegation-anticipated opponents on Saturday.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Fabinho took Liverpool to 10 consecutive wins in the league.

This means Citi has been eliminated from first place for the first time since December 4.

Although not for long.