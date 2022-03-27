Liverpool Legends player ‘ratings’ vs Barcelona as Steven Gerrard runs show and Daniel Agger and debutant give glimpse

sander westerveld

A Roger García strikes a long distance before a Roberto Tresoras free kick is put out. Cope intimidated by rolling across the line before passing a Danielle Egger.

Glen Johnson

Progressed really well in the first half. Won the ball back in the last third to help create the first chance of the game. One of the only players on the pitch who actually still has a leg to play wing-back.

Jamie Carragher

Enjoyed his fight with Javier Saviola. An overhit Fabio Aurelio entertained the crowd as he slipped to keep the pass in play and performed a cheeky Cruyff turn. Carragher also earned some laughs by laying behind the wall as Rivaldo stood on a free-kick, although Phil Thompson was not impressed by the commentary! returned to replace …