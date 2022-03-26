Liverpool Legends v Barcelona Legends TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been a busy man this weekend, even as his team sees decent earnings from the Premier League.

Villa are closed this weekend due to international fixtures, but Gerrard will be in action on Saturday when he plays for Liverpool Legends against Barcelona Legends in a charity match. Gerrard will return to his old stomping ground at Anfield for fixtures after lifting the ban due to the coronavirus pandemic in three years.

Liverpool hero Gerrard has already greeted Reds fans upon his return to Merseyside, donning a training kit before attending a season at the club’s new base. The game is being played in collaboration with the LFC Foundation, Right to Play, Forever Reds, Barca Foundation and The Owen McVeigh Foundation.