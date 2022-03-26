Liverpool Legends vs. Barca Legends Charity Match

It is that time of year. The teams are currently on international duty, and so a handful of Liverpool giants are gathering at Anfield for a charity friendly to benefit the LFC Foundation. This year’s match is against Barcelona Legends.

Liverpool players who will be on hand to perform for their fans include former Liverpool captains Steven Gerrard and Sami Hypia, fan favorites Daniel Egger and Dirk Kuyt, scouts Jamie Carragher and Steve McMann, folk hero Luis Garcia and the chronically injured Defender Glenn Johnson is involved. Fabio Aurelio (pray for his ACL).

The evening’s manager will be Kenny, the goat king, with silver fox Ian Rush as his second.

game in progress Facebook Live for a fee, and began at 3 p.m. / 10 a.m. EST local time.

Line up:

LFC…