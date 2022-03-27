Liverpool Legends vs Barcelona Legends: 6 Things You Missed As The Steven Gerrard Show Classes

Steven Gerrard scored on his return to Anfield but could not stop Liverpool from losing 2-1 to Barcelona in a star-studded charity match between the two club giants.

Symbols from both the Reds and Blaugrana were on show on Saturday, with Gerard’s icy penalty opening the scoring after just 12 minutes. But Barca were back on level conditions just before half-time, as Giovanni cooled home behind Sander Westerveld at the Kop end.

The great Rivaldo made a comeback a few minutes after the interval to prove that his class was also enduring, taking a spectacular penalty, wrapping up 90 minutes of football to put a smile on his face and, crucially, Raise money LFC Foundation which was an annual event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here six…