Liverpool likely route to Champions League final after Bayern Munich stun

Liverpool will face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final – if they work out against Benfica at Anfield last night.

The Reds are currently 3-1 ahead of their Portuguese opponents on aggregate in the second leg on Wednesday. Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s side gave Merseyside a comfortable lead.

However, Darwin Nunez’s second-half effort offers Benfica a glimmer of hope.

READ MORE: ‘You are cheeky enough’ – Jurgen Klopp hits back at question of Pep Guardiola and Liverpool future

Read more: Liverpool midfielder absent from training ahead of Benfica in Champions League

elsewhere, Villarreal Playing against Bayern Munich in their first Champions League semi-final since 2006…