Liverpool live in title race after entertaining draw

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City let Liverpool “live a life” in their Premier League title race after a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City took the lead twice against Jurgen Klopp’s team, first through Kevin de Bruyne and then Gabriel Jesus, but were pulled back by equalizers Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

– The Notebook: Insider Stories from Around the World

– ESPN+ viewers guide: Stream live games, replays, more (US)

, Dawson: Man City-Liverpool takeaway: Jesus, Jota step up

– Ogden: Man City control title race after Liverpool thriller

That means the two teams are separated by one point at the top of the table with seven games to go and Guardiola suggested several missed opportunities, including one falling to Riyad Mahrez in stoppage time,…