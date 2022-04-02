Liverpool ‘monitor’ £63m striker as Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland plan emerges

Liverpool return to Premier League action today as they host Watford after learning a win that will see them top the league table as Manchester City take on Burnley at kick-off later.

The Reds have now entered an April month that could be one of the most important in the club’s history as the remaining three major trophies are still within Liverpool’s grasp.

Jurgen Klopp has a nearly full squad to choose from, with fitness issues just Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold and the German manager will be hoping his side will be in the same form before the March international break , ready to hit him.

Here are your Liverpool transfer rumors for Saturday, 2 April.

