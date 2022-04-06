Liverpool news and transfers recap – Serge Gnabry move, Usman Dembele wanted, Mohamed Salah contract ‘claim’

Mixed results for Liverpool on the NFT

Liverpool’s first foray into the NFT market generated revenue of £1.125m, although 95 per cent of the ‘LFC Heroes Club’ collection did not sell.

Reds last week announced its intention to enter the collectible digital artwork sector, which has grown exponentially over the past 18 months, by partnering with London auction house Sotheby’s to deliver a three-day sale and auction of NFTs, earned revenue. One percent of it is going towards supporting the work of the LFC Foundation.

The club created two categories of digital collectibles – a set of 24 unique ‘Legendary’ 1 in 1 NFTs, and a series of generative ‘Hero Edition’ NFTs that combine multiple player illustrations to create a unique digital collectible for each fan. Combines.