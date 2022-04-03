Liverpool next six Premier League fixtures compared to title rivals Man City

Liverpool topped the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield at 12:30 pm on Saturday, before Manchester City took their place at the summit with their own 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. transferred. hours later.

Diogo Jota’s header broke the deadlock against Watford but the Reds had to wait minutes before the end of the game to double their advantage as Fabinho broke a penalty in the top corner at the end of the cope.

Liverpool face a crucial week as they travel to Portugal to take on Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, before making a short trip to the Etihad to battle with City in a match. Who could decide the title for.

Here’s a look at Jurgen Klopp’s next six league appearances…