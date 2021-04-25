Liverpool owners ‘reject £3bn bid for club’

Liverpool proprietor John W Henry reportedly rejects a £3bn provide from a Center Jap social gathering to promote the membership.

Liverpool‘s house owners Fenway Sports activities Group have rejected a £3bn bid from an unnamed social gathering to promote the membership, in accordance with a report.

The American firm – led by principal Reds proprietor John W Henry – have been on the helm on Merseyside since buying the membership for £300m again in 2010.

Nonetheless, the Anfield devoted are calling for the 71-year-old to go away after the Reds signed up for the European Tremendous League, earlier than withdrawing 48 hours afterwards within the wake of criticism from followers, gamers, managers and footballing authorities.

In line with The Mirror, a possible purchaser from the Center East provided an eye-watering £3bn to buy the membership from FSG, however Liverpool’s house owners swiftly rejected the provide.

The report provides that the bid was tabled earlier than Henry’s involvement within the Tremendous League turned recognized, however Henry is in no place to promote the membership regardless of rising strain from supporters.

Henry has issued an apology for signing the Premier League champions up for the ESL, and supervisor Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the membership’s house owners will not be “unhealthy individuals”.