Liverpool ‘refusing to meet Georginio Wijnaldum contract

Liverpool chief Michael Edwards is reportedly refusing to provide in to Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract calls for, and an exit from Anfield this summer time is now inevitable.

Liverpool are reportedly refusing to collapse to Georginio Wijnaldum‘s contract calls for because the clocks ticks on his time with the Premier League champions.

The previous Newcastle United man now has simply over two months left to run on his current cope with Jurgen Klopp‘s group, and talks over a renewal are but to bear fruit.

Wijnaldum continues to make the beginning lineup week in week out regardless of the continued saga, and the Netherlands worldwide supposedly believes that his standing on the membership must be mirrored in any proposed new deal.

Nonetheless, the Liverpool Echo experiences that Michael Edwards is reluctant to bump up Wijnaldum’s £90k-a-week wages on account of the truth that he’ll flip 32 subsequent 12 months, and they don’t wish to threat handing out a profitable deal ought to the midfielder’s potential then decline.

Consequently, the report provides that Wijnaldum’s exit from the membership is seemingly all however assured, though a doable transfer to Barcelona has supposedly been plunged into doubt on account of Lionel Messi‘s calls for for the membership to give attention to youth growth.

Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga has been tipped to finish a transfer to Liverpool as they put together for all times with out Wijnaldum, who has made 43 appearances throughout all tournaments this season.