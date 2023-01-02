- Liverpool bounce back and fall by three against BrentfordKoora
- Brentford beats Liverpool by three in the Premier LeagueAl Jazeera Net
- Carragher on Liverpool’s loss: It’s a shame… a team that has come to an endhihi2
- Klopp: The Liverpool star suffered a concussionKoora
- Liverpool return to pre-World Cup habits and fall three in front of Brentford!Goal.com
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Liverpool returns to flounder and falls by three against Brentford – Kuwoura
By
Posted on