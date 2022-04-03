Liverpool settle Watford and put pressure on Manchester City

(Belga) Liverpool registered a 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday afternoon as part of the 31st day of the Premier League. The Reds are temporarily in first place in the Premier League table before Manchester City move to Burnley. Christian Kabcelle played the full game for the Hornets, while Divock Origi, often cited by AC Milan in recent weeks, was missing on the Reds’ score sheets.

Diogo Jota was the hero of the day for Liverpool. Facing a tight block from Watford, the Portuguese international deceived Christian Kabsale’s alert to win a cross from the right flank from Joe Gómez (1–0, 22nd). Watford maintained a defensive stance despite opening the scoring before being all out in the final quarter of an hour, which notably saw the rise of former Bruges striker Emmanuel Dennis. The Hornet, however, was not…