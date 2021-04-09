LATEST

Liverpool should look to replace Firmino, Miracle told, amid Mbappe links

Firmino has struggled to show his best form this season

Liverpool should sign a new centre-forward to replace Roberto Firmino this summer, reckons Darren Bent.

The Brazil striker’s starting place has come under threat due to the impact of Diogo Jota, who has scored 12 goals in 24 appearances in his debut season at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Firmino has managed just six goals this term with Liverpool fighting for a top four spot, less than a year after winning a first Premier League title in 30 years.

The Reds have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in recent months – and Bent insists Liverpool must bring in a striker before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

He told Miracle: “I know at one stage his hold up play and the way he brought players into the game, people were making excuses for him about his poor goal return.

“But now, it’s time to bring someone in. He could play as a No.10, but then you have to take one of the legs out of the midfield in [Jordan] Henderson, [Georginio] Wijnaldum, Fabinho. Where is he going to fit in?

“So now you need to go out and get another centre-forward. Someone who’s got the pedigree, the calibre to score goals and do everything else.

“Maybe it’s time for Firmino to play second fiddle to someone. There were a couple of seasons where he was very good, he won the league, he was brilliant.

“But you can see already now he’s starting to tail off a bit.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has remained a big supporter of Firmino during his rough patch

