Liverpool squad for Champions League tie revealed missing member

Liverpool’s 24-man squad for tonight’s Champions League match against Benfica has been revealed, however, a key figure is missing.

Of all the players who entered the hotel in Lisbon, the missing person was Kaomhin Kelleher.

The Irish international was on the bench for a 2–0 win over Watford over the weekend and attended training.

The absence of the ‘keeper’ from the photos suggests that Adrian will be on the bench tonight in the event of first-choice Allison Baker’s injury.

The good news for Reds fans is that Nabi Keita was included in the squad after being released from injury while on international duty.

Liverpool have a good record of winning seven of their eight appearances in the Champions League so far this campaign.

