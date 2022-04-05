Liverpool survive Benfica scare as Luis Diaz takes two-goal advantage – 5 talking points

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz scored on his return to Portugal to help Jurgen Klopp’s side secure an impressive two-goal win over Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Reds took complete control of the encounter in the first half and entered the half-time break with a two-goal advantage. Ibrahima Konate – reinstated in the starting line-up – doubled the advantage before Sadio Mane hit a punch from an Andy Robertson corner.

However, the hosts returned with a performance full of energy and confidence in the second half, with star striker Darwin Nunez halving the deficit with a composed finish following an error from Konate shortly after the break. Yet Diaz’s third goal sparked further victory…