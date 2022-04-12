Liverpool tipped to sign £66m ace who will challenge Diogo Jota but FSG have transfer status

Darwin Nunez is a name that has caught the eye of many Premier League clubs, and Liverpool is no exception.

Nunez has been in great form for Benfica this season, and Liverpool already have experience in what the striker can do. Nez scored in a 3–1 loss in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals as he seized on Ibrahima Konate’s mistake to move home and gave the Portuguese side a bleak hope of progressing to the last four .

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had highlighted Nunez as a potential threat to his team before the game and his performance was noticeable, except for the goal.

Now it looks like the club may make an offer for Uruguay this summer. This is according to journalist Jack Talbot (via) EOTK), who believes that the player…