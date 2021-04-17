LATEST

Liverpool to battle Chelsea for £100m Jude Bellingham?

Liverpool to battle Chelsea for £100m Jude Bellingham?

Liverpool be a part of Chelsea within the race to signal Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, in response to a report.

Liverpool may reportedly rival Chelsea for the signature of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 17-year-old was linked with a variety of Premier League golf equipment earlier than becoming a member of Dortmund from Birmingham Metropolis throughout final summer time’s switch window.

The England worldwide has been in spectacular type for BVB this time period, scoring 3 times and offering 4 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

A latest report claimed that Chelsea had been fascinated with signing {the teenager}, who’s believed to be valued by his German membership within the area of £100m.

Nonetheless, in response to Eurosport, Liverpool are additionally holding an in depth eye on developments and will battle their Premier League rivals for the teenager’s signature in one of many upcoming switch home windows.

Bellingham was closely linked with Manchester United final summer time, having excelled within the Championship for Birmingham, however Dortmund finally signed him on a three-year contract.

The midfielder was on the scoresheet towards Manchester Metropolis within the Champions League on Wednesday evening however couldn’t forestall his workforce from exiting the competitors on the quarter-final stage.

