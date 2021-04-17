Liverpool ‘to offer Ibrahima Konate five-year contract’

LATEST

Liverpool are reportedly making ready to supply RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate a five-year contract.

Liverpool are reportedly making ready to supply Ibrahima Konate a five-year contract as they bid to deliver the centre-back to Anfield throughout this summer season’s switch window.

The 21-year-old’s future stays the topic of intense hypothesis, with plenty of golf equipment, together with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, stated to be concerned with his companies.

A current report claimed that the discharge clause within the Frenchman’s RB Leipzig contract is between €32.5m (£28.2m) and €34m (£29.5m) relatively than €40m (£34.7m).

In keeping with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions ‘are nonetheless working to succeed in an settlement’ with the defender.

Romano claims that Jurgen Klopp‘s aspect are making ready to position a five-year contract on the desk within the hope of successful the race for his signature within the upcoming market.

Konate has scored as soon as in 18 appearances for Leipzig throughout the 2020-21 marketing campaign.

