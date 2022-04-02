Liverpool top thanks for 10-game Premier League run

LIVERPOOL (AFP) – Liverpool topped the Premier League for the first time this year as a Diogo Jota header and a late Fabinho penalty beat Watford 2-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are two points ahead of Manchester City, who travel to Burnley later on Saturday, 14 points behind the English champions just two months ago.

The Hornets’ journey marked the start of a big month for the Reds as they look for the historic quadruple trophies.

There will be a potential title decider for City next weekend between both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica before another meeting with City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Klopp could afford …