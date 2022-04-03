Liverpool top the Premier League with victory over Watford

Liverpool turned the pressure of the title race on Manchester City as they top the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford for the first time since September.

Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half followed by a late Fabinho penalty sent a message across the road to Turf Moor where City were about to kick-off against Burnley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, watching from the bench, failed to impress not necessarily with the first goal – which has now become quite common for Jota – but with the quality of the assist.

His stand-in is Joe Gomez, making…


