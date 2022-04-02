Liverpool top the Premier League

Liverpool have topped the Premier League, at least for some time, after a 2-0 home win over Watford.

Champions Manchester City will back out to Merseysiders if they beat Burnley this afternoon.

Among other 3 o’clock kick-offs, Chelsea host Brentford, Leeds aim for a third consecutive win against Southampton, and Aston Villa go to Wolves in the West Midlands derby.

Bottom side Norwich are in Brighton.

Manchester United will move up to fourth place if they win over Leicester at the evening kick-off.