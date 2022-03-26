Liverpool vs Barcelona legends match delayed due to ‘severe traffic disruption’

The Liverpool vs Barcelona Legends match has been delayed due to severe traffic disruption in the North West Zone.

Liverpool’s legendary side are back in action against their Barcelona counterparts at Anfield today at 3pm. However, the kick-off time has been delayed till 3.15 pm due to increase in traffic.

The greats like Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Sami Hypia will once again focus on the red shirt. Liverpool FC tweeted: “Kick-off is delayed until 3.15pm due to severe traffic disruption in the North West Zone.”

Read more: Liverpool Vs Barcelona Live – Kick Off Delay, Legends Match Updates, Goals, Scores & Streams

The traffic monitoring inscription shows an accident on the M62 westbound from J8 to J7. One lane is closed and traffic is slow in the area. Report…