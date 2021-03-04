Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Free Stream for Premier League – TMT Daily

Click to watch the Premier League live stream free

Chelsea face off in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Anfield. The match will kick-off at 3:15 pm ET. Both sides are dying for a coveted top four finish and the UEFA Champions League means that today’s clash may prove crucial in May. Follow this article for Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream Guide, TV Channel Info, Previews, Team News and more.

how to see?

The date: Thursday, March 4

Time3:15 pm ET

place: Enfield – Liverpool, England

TV: No one

live stream: Peacock and NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Chelsea: when and where?

United Kingdom: Kick-off is underway at 20:15 in the UK.

United States of America: Eastern Time: 3:15 pm EST, Pacific Time: 12:15 pm PST.

Today’s match takes place behind closed doors at Anfield with kick-off set at 8:15 pm local time.

Which TV channel will broadcast the match?

Sky Sports Main Event will broadcast the match live. To watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool match on TV, you need to subscribe to the Sky Sports Men’s Event.

How to win live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea match?

The EPL’s Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream will be available in Mayur, USA. For UK audiences, streaming is available on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels. To watch this match you need a Now TV subscription.

How to see Liverpool vs Chelsea in USA

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. The kick-off for Liverpool vs Chelsea is 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT, with live coverage on its streaming service Mayur.

Peacock

Peacock’s premium plan gives you access to its Premier League coverage for only $ 4.99 per month. If you want to try it for free, there is a 7-day trial.

How to stream Liverpool vs Chelsea in UK

Thursday’s match will be available for viewing on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, with coverage starting at 8:00 pm GMT, ahead of kick-off at 8:15 pm.

If you are not a Sky customer, you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online or on TV. This is due to Sky’s great value streaming offshoot, Now TV.

How to see in canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will show all the remaining fixtures live with this show-cod between Liverpool and Chelsea, including a kick-off for 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 PM PT. Will be set off.

The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV Plus the most modern smart TVs.

Live Stream Liverpool vs Chelsea in Australia

If you are planning to watch Arsenal vs Man City in Australia, then you have to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights under the Premier League Downs. Kick-off in Australia is AEDT on Friday at 7:15 am.

Team News:

Reds goalkeeper Allison, whose errors have gained several points in the past month, will return to the hosts after missing out on a weekend win at Bram Lane.

Klopp made his decision on Fabinho, who is also set to return for the Merseyside outfit to return to match fitness after a spell at the treatment table.

Diogo Jota, who was the most influential door-to-door player early in the campaign, is suspected to struggle after an illness over the weekend following his return from a long-term absence.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the clash against the Premier League champions will come soon for Thiago Silva, a spell on the set after returning to full fitness with Brazil.

German manager Aneas is likely to remain on Thursday with three behind Cesar Aziliulyuta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Liverpool vs Chelsea lineup

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Visionaldum, Jones; Salah, Fermino, Mane

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Mendy; Azipilicueta, Christenson, Rudiger; James, Thorn, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Giroud, Werner

story

Chelsea: Star defender Thiago Silva returned to training on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a thigh injury after he won the match against Tottenham. Time will tell if he gets a start, but he may be too big for the Blues, who are playing well defensively. Chelsea have not conceded a goal in 247 minutes, winning just twice in their last nine matches.

Liverpool: The Reds won 2–0 over Sheffield United, but it was still not impressive. All eyes will be on whether star goalkeeper Ellison plays, and he is expected to. Brazil, unfortunately, lost his father last week when he drowned while swimming. Allison was given compassionate grounds on Sunday and was expected to be called by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday. Fabinho is expected to be available to play four matches even after suffering a muscle injury. Diogo Jota was also expected to be included in the team for the first time on December 9 after a knee injury, but he has an illness and has been ruled out.

face to face

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Final Five [All Competitions]

20 September 2020: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool – Premier League

22 July 2020: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea – Premier League

3 March 2020: Chelsea 2–0 Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup

22 September 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool – Premier League

14 August 2019: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea – UEFA Super Cup

Forecast

The last time Chelsea visited Anfield, there were plenty of goals and Liverpool ended the night picking up the top of the Premier League trophy. Thursday’s performance is likely to be different.

The bastion that Enfield has destroyed in the space of four games, while it is difficult to see this Chelsea team, as they have given Tubelight five goals since taking over as the new boss.

There have been only three goalless draws between these two sides in the Premier League round, so a goal is likely, but while awaiting the winner in the top four place, the defeat will be a major blow to the Champions League hopes of both sides And so, we, therefore, hope that it will end all class. pick up the: Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1

