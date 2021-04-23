Liverpool vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension

Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest harm and suspension information forward of Saturday’s Premier League conflict between Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Liverpool and Newcastle United will each be pining for 3 factors for totally totally different causes once they do battle at Anfield in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Jurgen Klopp and Steve Bruce each have recent absentees to fret about for this crunch match, and right here Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest crew information for the 2 golf equipment.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Virgil van Dijk (ACL), Joe Gomez (knee), Joel Matip (ankle), Jordan Henderson (groin), Divock Origi (muscle), Caoimhin Kelleher (belly)

Uncertain: Nat Phillips (hamstring), Curtis Jones (muscle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Fabian Schar (knee), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (ankle), Ryan Fraser (groin)

Uncertain: Allan Saint-Maximin (ankle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Dubravka; Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie; Shelvey, Longstaff; Almiron; Wilson, Joelinton

