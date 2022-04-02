Liverpool vs Watford: Diogo Jota, Fabinho Goals Sink Watford As Liverpool Stay Alive In Title Race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said winning the Premier League is his priority after the Reds went top of the table for the first time this year thanks to a 2-0 win over Watford. Diogo Jota and Fabinho got the goals at Anfield as Klopp’s men moved two points ahead of Manchester City, who travel to Burnley later on Saturday. The visit of the Hornets kicked off a huge month for Liverpool as they remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple of trophies.

A potential title decider away to City next weekend falls in between both legs of a Champions League quarter-final against Benfica before another meeting with City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

“The Premier League is the most important competition,” said Klopp, whose side lifted the League Cup in February.

“A big two months (ahead) hopefully….