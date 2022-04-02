Liverpool vs Watford – goals and highlights after Diogo Jota and Fabinho seal win

half-time rating
Alison Baker – 8
Solid stops to negate the Hernandez header and even better to stop the breaking kooka.
Joe Gomez – 7
Defensively attentive and moving enthusiasm paid off with fine crosses for the opener. booked out.
Joel Matip – 7
Helped Pedro to keep proper control and calm when putting pressure on possession.
Virgil Van Dijk – 7
Finished everything in the first half and confidently guided the defensive line.
Andy Robertson – 7
The bait was continuously put down to the left and given enough room to move around.
Jordan Henderson – 6
Struggled a bit to save the first half and didn’t always use the ball properly
Thiago Alcantara – 8
Drew the crowd with a no-look pass to Jones, pulling Watford close and all over with a volley from the range.
Curtis Jones -…
