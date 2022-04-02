Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Diogo Jota leads the Reds into top spot in goals – Latest scores and goal updates in the Premier League

(Reuters)

Liverpool take on Watford at Anfield as they look to top the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last nine league games to go within a point of Manchester City’s leaders, and a win here would send them above City unless Pep Guardiola’s side take Burnley at 3 p.m. .

Klopp has been boosted by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to fitness, having missed the international break with a right-back hamstring injury, but has been playing since the start of the match with Joe Gomez on the England international bench. “Physically he should be fine,” Klopp said on Friday. “Now I have to decide about the rhythm and things like that.”

The match represents a tough test for Roy Hodgson and Watford, but they can’t stand it…