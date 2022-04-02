Liverpool vs Watford Live – Diogo Jota Scores & Streams After Goal

half-time rating

Alison Baker – 8

Solid stops to negate the Hernandez header and even better to stop the breaking kooka.

Joe Gomez – 7

Defensively attentive and moving enthusiasm paid off with fine crosses for the opener. booked out.

Joel Matip – 7

Helped Pedro to keep proper control and calm when putting pressure on possession.

Virgil Van Dijk – 7

Finished everything in the first half and confidently guided the defensive line.

Andy Robertson – 7

The bait was continuously put down to the left and given enough room to move around.

Jordan Henderson – 6

Struggled a bit to save the first half and didn’t always use the ball properly

Thiago Alcantara – 8

Drew the crowd with a no-look pass to Jones, pulling Watford close and all over with a volley from the range.

Curtis Jones -…