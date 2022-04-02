Liverpool vs Watford Live! Premier League

1648905831

Liverpool have reached the top of the Premier League with only eight games left!

On to you, Manchester City…

1648905745

90+3 Minutes: Nice to see Foster out and stop Mane from getting around 3-0.

1648905699

90+2 Minutes: All smiles from Koop as Liverpool sing their way through the final moments. The hosts are on the ball and looking good to clean sheet.

1648905566

90 Minutes: Milner added four minutes in place of Thiago and Liverpool finished on top of the Premier League.

1648906299

aim! Liverpool 2-0 Watford | Fabinho, 89′

89 minutes: This is Fabinho… Top corner!

1648905395

penalty liverpool

88 minutes: Kukka is not focusing the ball as it comes in the corner and knocks Jota down.

Stuart Atwell took a look and said… Penalty!

1648905355

87 Minutes: A look at VAR’s Kukka…


