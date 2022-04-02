Liverpool vs Watford Live! Scores, Updates, How to Watch, Stream Link

Liverpool vs Watford will be an intriguing clash at Anfield on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am on USA Network and more Online through NBCSports.com ) because both teams have very clear goals for the rest of the season Stream Live Liverpool v Watford

For Liverpool, it’s all about the title. For Watford, it’s all about survival.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds raced nine straight Premier League games before the international break, pushing themselves just one point behind leaders Manchester City before their performance at the Etihad Stadium on 10 April. Klopp’s side has been ruthless in recent months, doing whatever it takes to win games and the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have praised the usual cast of Liverpool stars with big goals in the big moments. They have…