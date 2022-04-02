Liverpool vs Watford: Premier League 2021-22 coverage, liveblog, and how to watch online

liverpool vs watford

, Saturday, April 2 |

Premier League | Enfield

12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST

PREVIEW AND HOW TO VIEW

Full match preview: Liverpool vs Watford

Television: BT Sport Ultimate (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro Supersport 3 (Malaysia); Supersport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); 108 Mile Stadium (Singapore); Supersport Maximo 1 (South Africa); on other listings live soccer tv

Streaming: FuboTV. via NBC (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

liverpool

watford

