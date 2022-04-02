Liverpool vs Watford result: Jota and Fabinho lead Liverpool to the top of the Premier League

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table and beat Watford 2–0 at home.

A header from Diogo Jota put Liverpool in the lead and a late penalty from substitute Fabinho sealed the win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The result means Liverpool are two points away from Manchester City, who are in action against Burnley later on Saturday.

Liverpool had no case in their own way, with Watford putting on spirited performances and defending well at times, but the home side’s class ultimately made up the difference.

Jota chased down a cross from Joe Gomez as Liverpool took the lead in the 22nd minute.

The victory was effectively secured in the 88th minute, with Liverpool being awarded a penalty after being penalized for Jan Kukka.