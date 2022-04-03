Liverpool vs Watford result live updates: Fabinho wins with Diogo Jota scoring as hosts top Premier League

Liverpool vs Watford result live updates: Fabinho wins with Diogo Jota scoring as hosts top Premier League

2 April 2022 10:07 am EDT

that’s all for now

Thank you for joining our coverage of Liverpool’s win against Watford. Keep yourself in the loop of the latest news by clicking Here.

We will also bring you live updates of Manchester United vs Leicester later this afternoon, so join us for that.

Abdiyaz Rashid

2 April 2022 9:54 am EDT

Hodgson: We couldn’t have done more

Roy Hodgson told BT Sport: “There’s a lot to admire about the performance. I don’t think we could have done more.

“Today’s performance gives me confidence in the remaining matches.

“I don’t see why we have VAR to make decisions like this, nobody knew what was going on. I even asked Klopp and he didn’t know what happened”

Abdiyaz Rashid
Abdiyaz Rashid

2 April 2022 9:47 am EDT

Klopp: We were in control

Read Full News