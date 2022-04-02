Liverpool vs Watford: Results, summary and goals of the Premier League match at Anfield Road | Goal by Diogo Jota | Fabinho goal | video | sports total

liverpool Vs watford bumped into a new day of Premier League On Enfield Road, England. The victory went to the Reds with goals from Diogo Jota (22′) and Fabinho (89′) from penalties. With this win, and looking forward to what Manchester City does, Jurgen Klopp’s students are the new leaders of the tournament with 72 points. It should be noted that Colombian louis diazou He just didn’t have minutes after facing Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

vision – Manchester United Vs. Leicester Live Online – Channels to Watch Premier League

Target Diogo Jota

fabinho goal

Lineup, Liverpool Vs. Watford Today

Result: 2-0

The FIFA selection date is over and leagues around the world are back. Therefore, Liverpool will …