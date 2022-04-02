Liverpool-Watford | Premier League: Liverpool, the provisional leader of the Premier, after beating Watford

Jota and Fabinho keep ‘Reds’ at the fore as they wait for City

Il Liverpool catch the pulse. Goals from Diogo Jota (23′) and Fabinho (89′ penalty) allowed the ‘Reds’ to become the provisional leader of the Premier League (2-0). What Manchester City does at Burnley awaits. Next Sunday will be the decider in the ‘Classic’ league battle between Poole (72 points) and City (70).

Jrgen Klopp prefers not to take risks after ‘parn FIFA’ Mann, Luis Dazs and Alexander-Arnold (touched) had survived Was thinking about the aforesaid duel of Champions against Benfica and against City in Premiere. Thiago Alcantara, a master in the first half, was in charge of ‘feeding’ the trident Salah-Firmino-Diogo…