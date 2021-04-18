Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum ‘tells friends he wants

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum reportedly tells his pals that he’s pining for a transfer to Barcelona, two months earlier than his Anfield deal expires.

The previous Newcastle United man has not reached an settlement with the Premier League champions over a brand new deal, with Michael Edwards believed to be reluctant to cave into the participant’s calls for.

Wijnaldum has been closely linked with a transfer to Camp Nou because the clock ticks on his time at Anfield, though reviews have urged that Lionel Messi‘s choice for the membership to advertise academy prospects might scupper a transfer.

Nonetheless, The Mirror claims that Wijnaldum nonetheless sees his future in Catalonia, and the transfer appeals to a cash-strapped Barcelona as he would arrive as a free agent forward of the 2021-22 marketing campaign.

The report provides that the prospect of enjoying alongside Messi – who’s supposedly set to remain on the membership – has satisfied the 30-year-old to finish a transfer to Barcelona, and he can count on to reunite with compatriot Memphis Depay, who can also be regarded as closing in on a switch as a free agent.

Wijnaldum has made 43 appearances for Jurgen Klopp‘s aspect throughout all competitions this time period, and the Reds are rumoured to have earmarked Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga as a possible substitute.