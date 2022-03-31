Living with aphasia, the struggle of many Quebecers

Since yesterday, the world’s attention has turned to aphasia, a disease that must have forced Bruce Willis to retire. A Quebecer recounts the reality of aphasia after suffering a double cerebral hemorrhage.

• Read also: Ill, actor Bruce Willis ends his career

• Read also: What is Bruce Willis’s aphasia?

Singer-songwriter and lecturer Jameel Azoui was suffering from aphasia 12 years ago following a double cerebral hemorrhage. He is one of 6,000 Quebecers affected by aphasia each year.

“I had to learn to speak properly, articulate, and find my words,” says Jameel Azoui.

“There is no stroke …