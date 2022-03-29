Liza Minnelli Health Problems: Why Is The Actress In A Wheelchair – And What Is Her Illness Viral Encephalitis?

Cabaret Star and Lady Gaga Take to the Stage to Announce the Winner of the Best Picture Award at the 2022 Academy Awards

While the Smith and Rock brawl is the moment everyone is talking about, fans and viewers are urging that everyone’s attention should be redirected to presenting pair Liza Minnelli and Lady Gaga.

Minnelli and Lady Gaga appeared together to present the Best Picture award, and it was their conversation that fans called “heartwarming” – although some wondered why Minnelli was in a wheelchair during the awards ceremony.

This is everything you need to know.

Why was Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?