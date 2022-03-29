Liza Minnelli Inside Medical Crisis, Including Drug Addiction and Brain Infection, as Fans Fear for Wheelchair-bound Star

LIZA Minnelli intrigued fans with her “weak” appearance in a wheelchair at the Oscars on Sunday.

The 76-year-old star – best known for her film Cabaret and the daughter of Judy Garland – has suffered a number of health problems over the decades.

5 Lisa Minnelli presents the award for Best Picture onstage at the 94th Academy Awards credit: getty

5 Liza Minnelli with Lady Gaga at the 94th Academy Awards credit: getty

But she looked far from her heyday as an actress, dancer, choreographer and singer when she performed with Lady Gaga at the 94th Academy Awards.

When she was struggling with her words when announcing the Best Picture Oscar nominees, Gaga helped her out, saying, “We’re going to tell you the nominees now.”

She leaned over to Liza and said “I got you” to which…