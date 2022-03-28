Liza Minnelli starred in one of the most emotional moments of the 2022 Oscars, but Will Smith stole the spotlight with One Punch VIDEO Celebs RMMN. People

function of Oscar 2022 It was held this Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States, where various personalities from the entertainment industry gathered to give awards to the best films released between January and December 2021.

Although the most popular of this ceremony was Punch Will Smith delivers to Chris RockThe gala was also marked by very emotional moments, such as starring Liza Minnelli with Lady Gaga.

Liza Minnelli, who is currently in a wheelchair at the age of 76, was responsible for announcing the winner in the Best Film category and was supported by her biggest fan, singer Lady Gaga. A noble gesture that was appreciated by netizens on the social network.

“Oh no, …