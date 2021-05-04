LLG VS NK Match-2 Live Score Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 Lightning Vs Knights Toss Winner







LLG (Leinster Lightning) vs NK (Northern Knights) is ready to show spread the magic among the die-hard fans in the upcoming cricket match. So you can get to know about all the genuine details here which will help you to catch it at the correct time. So both teams are being supported by the uncounted chain of their fans, and they are expecting the best for their favorite team. Because everyone wants that their admire team will win it and maintain the consistency, so check the further details below regarding the match.

Here you can get to know all essential details such as Match details, Probable 11 players, preview, weather report, and the prediction as well. When it comes to the preview of both teams so the Leinster Lightning team has their main line-up who are Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O” Brien, and George Dockrell. These players have their strong fanbase and everyone loves to watch their strategy which they execute while the match. Because their finest performances have proved that it’s not easy to defeat them. They got the victory in the last 3 contests and hence the curiosity has popped out that who will come out as a winner.

TEAM- LLG (Leinster Lightning) vs NK (Northern Kingdom)

LEAGUE- Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021.

VENUE- Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin

TIMING- 03:15 PM

DATE- 4th May 2021

DAY- Tuesday

LLG vs NK – Probable Playing 11

Leinster Lightning: Lorcan Tucker (WK), Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie.

Northern Knights: Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, James Cameron Dow, Ben White.

Another side the Irish Star Kevin O’Brien who well-known for his all-rounding and it’s the main highlight of the match because he is playing for many years with various teams and never disappoint his fans at all. He has done more than 152 matches in his one-day cup career and created a milestone to make approximately 3619 runs along with 114 wickets. This is really commendable and hence his fans always expecting his best in the match. Andy Balbirnie has represented the Ireland team in 75 One-day cup matches, and he has made more than 2120 runs and his highest score is 145.

PREDICTION:-

When it comes to the prediction of this upcoming cricket match which is going to hold just in a while, we have two teams LLG & NK and both are ready to compete against each other. So when we talk about NK (Northern Knights) so hitherto they have played three matches out of five in which they only completed two matches successful. Mark Adair has played three matches where somehow he did not succeed to impress the audience, But whatever he had done in the match he set the opposite team on the havoc. So let see who will win the match, and for more updates stay connected with us.