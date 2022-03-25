Lloyds Banking Group closures Liverpool: which branches of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are closing?

With the growing popularity of online banking, many banks across the UK have announced the closure of their branches.

Lloyds Banking Group has revealed plans to permanently close 60 of its branches in the UK – joining many of its competitors, citing the popularity of online banking.

In all, the banking giant has announced that 24 Lloyds branches, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax outlets will close their doors in 2022.

With so many branches in Liverpool alone, has anyone been affected? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are branches being closed?

In a statement, the lending giant revealed that the growing popularity of its customers using online banking prompted the decision.