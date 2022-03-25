LATEST

Lloyds Banking Group closures Liverpool: which branches of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are closing?

Posted on
Lloyds Banking Group closures Liverpool: which branches of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are closing?

With the growing popularity of online banking, many banks across the UK have announced the closure of their branches.

Lloyds Banking Group has revealed plans to permanently close 60 of its branches in the UK – joining many of its competitors, citing the popularity of online banking.

In all, the banking giant has announced that 24 Lloyds branches, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax outlets will close their doors in 2022.

Sign up To our Liverpoolworld Today newsletter

i newspaper cut off noise

With so many branches in Liverpool alone, has anyone been affected? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are branches being closed?

In a statement, the lending giant revealed that the growing popularity of its customers using online banking prompted the decision.

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top