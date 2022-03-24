Lloyds Banking Group closures: which Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches are closing as 60 axed?

As online banking continues to grow, many banks have announced the closure of their branches.

The lending giant said it would close 24 Lloyds branches as well as 19 Bank of Scotland 17 Halifax Sites ,

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter i newspaper cut off noise

This is what you need to know.

Why are banks closing?

Many different banks have announced a large number of closures as a result of the increasing number of customers moving to online and mobile banking.

Lloyds Banking Group has said it has seen a 27% increase in usage of its mobile banking app over the past two years, and a 12% increase in regular users of its online banking system.

Now 18.6 million people do online banking regularly and 15 million people use mobile apps.