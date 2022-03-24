Lloyds Banking Group to close 60 branches including Bank of Scotland and Halifax locations | Business News

Lloyds Banking Group has announced that it will close 60 of its branches this year.

The closure will include 24 Lloyds Bank sites, 19 Bank of Scotland locations and 17 Halifax branches.

Wim Maru, Group Retail Director, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.

“Our branch network is an important way to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do their daily banking online.”

Unite Union said the announcement would result in the loss of 124 jobs, which a Lloyd’s spokesperson did not deny but said the company was trying to hire employees at other locations.

